Andalusia murder suspect turns himself in

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said Corneliuse Trayvon Marshall, 27, of Andalusia, turned himself in Friday afternoon. He was wanted on a murder charge for the death of 32-year-old Domonique Terrell Curry.(Source: Andalusia Police Department)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANDALUSIA, Ala. (WSFA) - The suspect wanted for an Andalusia murder has turned himself in to police, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.

Andalusia Police Chief Paul Hudson said Corneliuse Trayvon Marshall, 27, of Andalusia, turned himself in Friday afternoon. He was wanted on a murder charge for the death of 32-year-old Domonique Terrell Curry.

Officers responded to the Mock Street area around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 23, police said. There, officers found Curry unresponsive in the roadway. Curry was taken to Andalusia Health. It was determined he suffered at least one gunshot wound.

He later died from his injuries, police said.

Police also charged two people with interfering with the investigation. Whisper Marie Langford, 35, of Andalusia, was charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree, and James Cornelise Marshall, 53, of Andalusia, was charged with intimidating a witness.

According to CrimeStoppers, police tracked Marshall to an Opp hotel. Investigators believe he had been staying there for days.

Police gained entry into the hotel room and found it was empty. They said they have reason to believe they only missed him by a matter of hours.

