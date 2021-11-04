Wiregrass woman earns awards from Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- A Wiregrass woman has received two prestigious awards from the Alabama Department of Senior Citizens Services.

Rillie Simmons is two months from celebrating her 107th birthday.

She has received the “Lifetime Achievement award and the 100th birthday award from the Alabama Senior Citizens Hall of Fame.

The Lifetime Achievement award is for her more than 40 years of service in education.

“We have a wonderful community where I live and I enjoy living here,” said Rillie Simmons, award recipient.

“She’s very appreciative of receiving these awards and we hear from so many of the people that she taught in school,” said Wendell Simmons, Rillie’s son. “They always ask about her, show respect for her local church in the community sends her a card every week.”

Simmons will celebrate her one hundred seventh birthday on January 16th.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.