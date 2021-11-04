TROY waives application fee for military and families during National Veterans and Military Families Month

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Troy University.

(Press Release) -- November is National Veterans and Military Families Month, and Troy University is honoring their commitment and dedication by waiving application fees all month for service families.

The offer is valid for all military members, veterans and their families. Use promo code MIL2021 when applying.

“Troy University has a long history of service to the men and women of our nation’s military, and we take great pride in serving those who sacrifice daily to protect our way of life,” said Alicia Bookout, Senior Director for Enrollment Services for Out of State Operations/Military and Veterans Affairs. “We are pleased to recognize the commitment of our service men and women, and those who support them during Military Family Appreciation Month.”

TROY also supports military service members and their families through discounted tuition and flexible scheduling. The Military and Family Scholarship caps the cost of tuition at $250 per credit hour for active-duty military, Reservists, and National Guard while offering spouses and dependents up to 50% in tuition savings.

Troy University has a long history of service to the military, dating back to the early 1950s when it began offering extension courses on what was then Camp Rucker. The teaching center was the predecessor of today’s Dothan Campus.

The University’s service to the military continued to grow, and in 1965, TROY established a teaching center at Maxwell Air Force Base, which would eventually evolve into the present-day Montgomery Campus.

Partnerships with the military have played a key role in growing TROY’s reach internationally. It was a partnership with the U.S. Air Force in 1974 that led the University to establish its first international sites in Europe. Today, the University operates support centers at Kadena Air Base and Misawa Air Base in Japan and Osan Air Base and Camp Humphreys in Korea.

Today, nearly 30 percent of TROY’s student body is made up of students with some affiliation to the military. Several members of the University’s senior leadership team are veterans, including Chancellor Jack Hawkins, Jr., who served in the U.S. Marine Corps in Vietnam.

In 2006, Mrs. Janice Hawkins, First Lady of Troy University, led the creation of the TROY for Troops program, which was designed to show appreciation and support for active-duty military, especially those serving in harm’s way. In addition to support efforts for those on active duty, the program now includes a TROY for Troops scholarship and provides leadership for the University’s annual Military Appreciation football game.

The TROY for Troops movement led to the establishment of TROY for Troops Centers at all of the University’s Alabama campuses, as well as Support Sites in Florida, Tennessee and Virginia. The Center is designed to be a one-stop shop to meet the unique needs of military-affiliated students.

To learn more, visit troy.edu/leadthecharge.

