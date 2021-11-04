Advertisement

Suspect arrested in WJHG vandalism incident

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - According to Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford, a suspect has been arrested in connection with a recent vandalism incident at the WJHG/WECP-TV studio.

Sheriff Ford said Nicholas Allen Johnson, 51, of Panama City Beach, has been charged with criminal mischief. WJHG’s General Manager, Ulysses Carlini, said he’s relieved.

“It’s extremely important this situation is resolved. It puts this matter to rest. We are not wondering if this individual is wandering around looking for a new target,” said Carlini.

Ford tells NewsChannel 7 evidence was found on Johnson linking him directly to the vandalism that occurred at WJHG Sunday evening. Ford told NewsChannel 7 on Monday that the suspect could be facing “serious” federal charges.

Our surveillance cameras caught a man severing cables on our property, disabling our broadcasting signal for many hours.

“We are a long way from being 100 percent repaired. A lot of the repairs were done in a temporary way to just get us back on the air,” said Carlini.

We’ll have more on this developing story as details unfold.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FORT RUCKER JOB FAIR
Fort Rucker looking to fill multiple job openings
Police say Corneliuse Trayvon “BB” Marshall (left) is wanted for the murder of 32-year-old...
1 sought, 2 charged in Andalusia murder investigation
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept

Latest News

2021 National Peanut Festival WTVY Mast Cam
LIVE: Bird’s eye view at the National Peanut Festival
19-year-old Eli Salgado and 38-year-old Steven Holguin
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
Midway entrance
Know Before You Go: NPF Rides
Dutch Wheel Tickets: 6
National Peanut Festival 2021 Rides
WTVY Wx Logo
Cool Start To The Weekend