SEACT preparing for 10th annual Youth Theatre Festival

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Youths from Alabama and Georgia are gearing up to take the spotlight November 6th-November 10th. The Southeast Alabama Community Theatre is hosting their 10th annual Youth Theatre Festival.

This year’s event begins with group performances from Dothan, Mobile and Oneonta at 10-45 on Saturday, October 6th. Individual performances begin Sunday and will run through Wednesday.

The kids involved will receive feedback to help them grow on the stage.

“They can come and compete here they will get feedback from judges we have three judges one from Florida one from Alabama and one from Georgia they’re all professionals in the field of theatre or music,” said Brook Phillips - SEACT Education Coordinator.

You can find the link to the full line-up and locations on SEACT’s website. Admission is free to all of the performances.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.