Advertisement

SEACT preparing for 10th annual Youth Theatre Festival

(WTVY News 4)
By Abby Nelson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Youths from Alabama and Georgia are gearing up to take the spotlight November 6th-November 10th. The Southeast Alabama Community Theatre is hosting their 10th annual Youth Theatre Festival.

This year’s event begins with group performances from Dothan, Mobile and Oneonta at 10-45 on Saturday, October 6th. Individual performances begin Sunday and will run through Wednesday.

The kids involved will receive feedback to help them grow on the stage.

“They can come and compete here they will get feedback from judges we have three judges one from Florida one from Alabama and one from Georgia they’re all professionals in the field of theatre or music,” said Brook Phillips - SEACT Education Coordinator.

You can find the link to the full line-up and locations on SEACT’s website. Admission is free to all of the performances.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept
FORT RUCKER JOB FAIR
Fort Rucker looking to fill multiple job openings
Man admits he murdered his brother despite possible flubbed investigation

Latest News

Mobile COVID Unit
“Mobile Vaccine Unit” up and running
WTVY News 4 at Five
OZARK AMPHITHEATER UPGRADE
Ozark Amphitheater is getting an upgrade
WTVY Wx Logo
Cooler Air Arrives