Peanut farming in the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The name of the “national peanut festival” says it all, peanuts are an integral part of the wiregrass. Our area relies heavily on the multi-million dollar peanut industry.

Not only harvesting the actual peanut crop but the equipment and chemical industry surrounding it. The crops are planted around april, harvested 150 days later, dug up, dried out and sold.

Wade Helms, a local Peanut Farmer said, “Peanuts are our main cash crop here in the southeast we grow cotton, corn and other crops but peanuts really are the more lucrative of the crops that we grow here and they have been for a long time.”

Helms is not only is a peanut farmer but has created a product that helps in the process of farming as well.

