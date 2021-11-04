Advertisement

Peanut farming in the Wiregrass

local peanut farmer
local peanut farmer(wtvy)
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The name of the “national peanut festival” says it all, peanuts are an integral part of the wiregrass. Our area relies heavily on the multi-million dollar peanut industry.

Not only harvesting the actual peanut crop but the equipment and chemical industry surrounding it. The crops are planted around april, harvested 150 days later, dug up, dried out and sold.

Wade Helms, a local Peanut Farmer said, “Peanuts are our main cash crop here in the southeast we grow cotton, corn and other crops but peanuts really are the more lucrative of the crops that we grow here and they have been for a long time.”

Helms is not only is a peanut farmer but has created a product that helps in the process of farming as well.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Pastor Kenneth Glasgow speaks to reporters in Dothan on October 27, 2021.
Federal grand jury indicts Dothan pastor who is Al Sharpton’s brother
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept
FORT RUCKER JOB FAIR
Fort Rucker looking to fill multiple job openings
Man admits he murdered his brother despite possible flubbed investigation

Latest News

American Welding Society’s Careers in Welding Mobile Exhibit
Careers in Welding mobile exhibit to be set up at Peanut Festival
News4 Now: What’s Going On
NEWS 4
News 4 team prepares for National Peanut Festival
Strong lineup of entertainers coming to the National Peanut Festival