Ozark Amphitheater is getting an upgrade

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After adding a stage two years ago, the Ozark Amphitheater is getting even more upgrades.

The city is adding more storage space for seasonal decorations, along with public bathrooms. Since the city implemented the area as an entertainment district, these new upgrades are necessary.

City leaders hope the improvements bring this part of the city back to life.

“It’s the center of downtown this is actually a spot where a storm took several buildings out years and years ago and it’s just been sitting here and we put Christmas tree up in it and decorations but other than that it was not used very much and it’s in a great place downtown we have all of these night time events going on down here now and this will just add to it,” said Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark Mayor.

The City of Ozark also says it’s stepping up Christmas decorations this year at the amphitheater, including hanging lights. Adding seating to the area is also being discussed.

