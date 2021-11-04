News4 Now: What’s Going On
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WTVY) - News4 talks about today’s top stories along with a look at this weekend’s events.
Join us each Thursday to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about send an email to news@wtvy.com.
Events for the weekend of November 5, 2021
National Peanut Festival
- Friday, Nov. 5 - Opening Day
- Saturday, Nov. 6 - Randy Houser in Concert
- Sunday, Nov. 7 - Gabby Barrett in Concert
- Monday, Nov. 8 - Farmers’ Day
- Tuesday, Nov. 9 - ALFA Members Day
- Wednesday, Nov. 10 - Special Citizens Day, Dream Big Food Drive
- Thursday, Nov. 11 - Veteran’s Day, Senior Citizens Day
- Friday, Nov. 12 - Blane Rudd in Concert
- Saturday, Nov. 13 - NPF Parade, Demolition Derby
- Sunday, Nov. 14 - Finale
- Entry and Armband Prices
- Entertainment Lineup
Other Events
- Virtual Art of Yoga, Fri Nov 5th
- Montessori Madness 5K, Sat Nov 6th
- Market of Hope, Sat Nov 6th
- VFW Post 6020 Fall Craft Bazaar, Sat Nov 6th
- Girls Inc. Dothan Rock ‘N’ Roll Bingo, Tue Nov 9th
- Plus farmers markets and other monthly events on the WTVY Community Calendar!
