“Mobile Vaccine Unit” up and running

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID-19 vaccines are officially on wheels in Houston County.

Alabama Public Health and Houston County launched their new “Mobile Vaccination and Health Vehicle.”

The unit opened to the public today for COVID vaccines.

The vehicle will increase access to medical care for people in rural communities.

“Some of the places like Gordon, Cottonwood, Columbia, and offer something so people don’t have to drive into Dothan,” explains Corey Kirkland, Public Health Administrator. “Especially if you’re elderly, maybe you don’t see well, you know its harder for you to drive in the traffic and things, just gives them an opportunity to give them the same service.”

The $285,000 mobile unit is also being used for COVID testing.

Expect to see it at the National Peanut Festival this Saturday from noon until 4.

