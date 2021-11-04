Tickets on Sale for WCCD’s fall production of The Magic School Bus

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Wallace Community College.

(Press Release) -- Tickets are now on sale for the Wallace Community College-Dothan fall theatrical production of The Magic School Bus directed by Charles Sirmon, with musical direction by Cameron Weiler. The production will run November 18 & 19 at 7:00 pm and November 20 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm at the Bencze Theater on the Wallace Campus in Dothan.

Ticket prices for The Magic School Bus are $5 for students and $10 for general admission. Tickets can be purchased at www.wallace.edu.

The Magic School Bus takes you on an exciting and interactive educational journey with Ms. Frizzle’s class! Arnold’s know-it-all cousin Kesha drives the whole class crazy when she joins Ms. Frizzle’s class on a field trip and The Magic School Bus goes to space! After Dorothy Ann sees an asteroid on a crash course toward their school, the class blasts into space. Will they be able to divert the asteroid and save the day? Find out in this OUT OF THIS WORLD adventure live at Bencze Theatre at Wallace Community College!

Production of sets, props, and costumes began earlier this fall. Several prop pieces, including the school bus itself, were 3-D printed on the Wallace Campus in Dothan. The Magic School Bus follows the sold-out spring production of Cinderella.

For information about tickets or about The Magic School Bus, please contact Charles Sirmon at csirmon@wallace.edu or 334-556-2379.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.