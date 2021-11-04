Karate Tournament kicks off Saturday

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Dothan Leisure Services.

(Press Release) -- The Department of Leisure Services and Mike Culbreth’s School of World Yoshukai Karate will host the 41st Annual Southern Region Open Karate Tournament on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Dothan Civic Center. This tournament is held in conjunction with the National Peanut Festival and is the largest open karate tournament in the State of Alabama.

Registration for participants will be held Saturday morning, November 6, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. at the Dothan Civic Center. Competition will begin at 10:00 a.m. The entry fee for participants is $65 for all events. Spectator passes will be $6 for adults, $3 for children 6 to 12, and children 5 and under will be admitted for free.

Many visiting Black Belts will be on hand to help judge and direct the expected 350 competitors for this event. The tournament is open to all styles of martial arts and karate. There will be divisions for fighting, weapons, katas, and black belt breaking competition. Trophies will be presented to first, second and third place winners in all divisions and beautiful grand champion trophies will be presented in the adult black belt divisions. All youth competitors will be presented a medal for participation.

Don’t miss out on one of the best events Dothan has to offer and to watch martial arts at its best! For more information, please contact Mike Culbreth, Tournament Director, at 334-794-8238 or Dothan Leisure Services at 334-615-3700.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.