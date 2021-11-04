Advertisement

Death benefits could be denied if employees are unvaccinated

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 4, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some employers are implementing a new policy that could impact unvaccinated workers.

Some employers are finding loopholes around covering COVID-related deaths for unvaccinated workers.

One health official tells News Leader 9, you might be in trouble if you haven’t gotten your COVID shots.

That health official says to make sure you understand how YOU, refusing to get vaccinated, puts your family at risk of receiving death benefits.

“At work, you’ll typically have life insurance coverage and an accidental death and dismemberment coverage and the ADD -- as we call it would not pay in the instance of death by COVID,” John Ehrlich, Health and Benefits Director, Wilson Towers Watson.

That health official says the policy putting unvaccinated workers at risk is typically used for higher risk industries.

Workers impacted the most by this change include first responders like police and medical personnel.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One killed in Jackson County plane crash
Dylan Gentry, 26, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been charged with attempting to elude and...
Man charged after vehicle pursuit, officer-involved shooting in Ozark
Carmen Kirkland booking photo. She is charged with Capital Murder.
Dothan murder suspect posts bond, freed from jail
Southeast Health Hospital in this December 2020 photo.
Crucial vote jeopardizes hospital board’s authority
Elephant ear
Know before you go: NPF Foods

Latest News

Habitat for Humanity logo. (PRNewsFoto/HABITAT FOR HUMANITY)
Restoration Bid and Buy Auction
WTVY Wx Logo
Tracking A Cold Front
Farmer Ed interview
Farmer Ed interview
Jimmy Jones Interview
Jimmy Jones Interview
Carrie Cavender Interview
Carrie Cavanaugh Interview