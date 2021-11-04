Death benefits could be denied if employees are unvaccinated

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Some employers are implementing a new policy that could impact unvaccinated workers.

Some employers are finding loopholes around covering COVID-related deaths for unvaccinated workers.

One health official tells News Leader 9, you might be in trouble if you haven’t gotten your COVID shots.

That health official says to make sure you understand how YOU, refusing to get vaccinated, puts your family at risk of receiving death benefits.

“At work, you’ll typically have life insurance coverage and an accidental death and dismemberment coverage and the ADD -- as we call it would not pay in the instance of death by COVID,” John Ehrlich, Health and Benefits Director, Wilson Towers Watson.

That health official says the policy putting unvaccinated workers at risk is typically used for higher risk industries.

Workers impacted the most by this change include first responders like police and medical personnel.

