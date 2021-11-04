Cooler Air Arrives

SYNOPSIS – A cloudier and cooler pattern is moving into the Wiregrass for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. We’ll only see highs reach the lower 60s Friday, with some shower activity possible for southeastern parts of the area. The low cloud cover may linger well into Saturday, but Sunday looks sunny and a bit warmer.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy and cooler, a shower possible southeast. High near 61°. Winds NE at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 45°. Winds NE 5-15 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Early cloudiness, some sunshine later. Low: 45° High: 64° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 77° 5%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 54° High: 77° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – *Small Craft Advisory* Choppy on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 20-25 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

