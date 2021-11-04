Careers in Welding mobile exhibit to be set up at Peanut Festival

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the American Welding Society.

(Press Release) -- The AWS Foundation’s Careers in Welding Mobile Exhibit is winding down its 2021 tour. Since 2011, the Careers in Welding Trailer has been a driving force for welding education and career development. Its last stop for the year will be at the Peanut Festival from November 11-14 in Dothan, AL.

“It’s been awesome being on the road and spreading the good word about this incredible trade,” said Stephanie Hoffman, Program Manager Workforce Development, AWS Foundation.

Sponsored by Lincoln Electric, the 53-foot single-expandable trailer provides visitors the opportunity to try their hand at virtual welding on the VRTEX® 360 Virtual Reality Welding Simulator. Participants can compete for the highest score of the day to win a $1,000 welding scholarship.

“In 2019, we awarded $49,000 in scholarships during the length of the tour, and this year we are excited to do it again,” said Ms. Hoffman.

Visitors will also have the chance to experience exhibits designed to engage the senses and spark an interest in the welding industry, as well as get up close to the “Metal Maiden,” a five-foot tall metal-art sculpture in the likeness of the Statue of Liberty, created by Stephanie Hoffman and Barbie the Welder as part of the AWS Arc-2-Art project.

Stephanie can be seen alongside David Madero as a judge on the new, six-episode Netflix series, “Metal Shop Masters.” Hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the series follows seven of America’s master welders as they compete against the clock and face off in weekly challenges to build a range of items, from “robots to road warriors.”

