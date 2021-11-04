Big cool down on the way for the weekend

SYNOPSIS – Not as cool to start the day with temperatures in the middle 50s, clouds will be around today ahead of our next cold front that will move through overnight. Friday remains cloudy thoughout the day with temperatures in the lower 60s and for some we might not make it out of the 50s make sure to have a coat handy for any evening plans. The weekend looks dry but on the cool side with overnight lows in the lower to middle 40s time to bring in the plants.

TODAY – Partly cloudy. High near 71°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds NE 5-15 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy. High near 61°. Winds NE 10-15 mph 20%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 77° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 77° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 53° High: 77° 0%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 60° High: 80° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

