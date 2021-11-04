Alfred Saliba Family Services wins Service Agency of the Year

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A local nonprofit has been named service agency of the year. Alfred Saliba Family Services took home the title for 2021 beating out Communities of Transformation, Wiregrass Hope Group, and “Wiregrass Angel House. Saliba Family Services says they’re humbled to win among the other organizations. Family Services provides career development, GED help, early head start, and hippy for the community.

Mary Drayton Program Services Coordinator for Early Head Start Alfred Saliba Family Services said, “We’re going to use this money like we always use money that we get to help our families and people in our community to get supply ad stuff that they need for their families, because a lot of families have been hurting since this covid pandemic and we have been helping our family with diapers and milk and stuff like that even some shoes and clothes for the kids.”

Organization leaders say they look forward to continuing to serve the Wiregrass.

