Abbeville students start “Jacket Java Shop”

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Move over Starbucks!

Students at a local elementary school have started their own coffee shop.

Mrs. Goodrich’s students are serving up “Jacket Java” every morning to teachers who place an order.

Teachers at Abbeville Elementary no longer need to grab coffee on their morning commute.

That’s thanks to one class starting their own “Jacket Java Shop”

“We send out orders in the morning, the teachers hang them on the door, we collect them, and then the students match the words on the order form to the coffee tops, and so that way they can fulfill the orders themselves,” explains, Kati Goodrich, Special Education Teacher at Abbeville Elementary.

Mrs. Goodrich’s students with exceptionalities are learning a wide range of skills every morning.

Goodrich says, “Initially I thought it would just be a really good way for them to interact with others, however they have learned how to match words, they’ve learned how to match colors, they’ve learned how to introduce themselves, greet others.”

Her 14 students face different challenges every day from learning disabilities to orthopedic impairments, and she says the shop is helping them grow tremendously.

“It has been a great experience for us to be able to have this coffee shop and this experience overall to give them life skills and things that are important for them,” continues Goodrich.

Every student’s knock on the door opens to a teacher excited to see them.

“They love our students,” says Goodrich. “They greet them with smiles and hugs, and it has been joyful experience in that way, to give the teachers the opportunity to see our kids.”

Giving morning coffee a whole new meaning.

A cup of coffee or hot chocolate costs teachers $2.25, and all proceeds go back to Mrs. Goodrich’s class for field trips and classroom materials.

The java shop will remain running throughout the school year.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.