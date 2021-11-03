Wicksburg marching band makes history

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Wicksburg High School is making history by adding new trophy to their collection.

Over the weekend the marching band brought home the first state championship ever awarded to the school.

The Wicksburg Golden Regiment Band traveled to Pelham High School and dominated their division.

All 59 members say they’re thrilled to call themselves “2021 Class 3A Marching Champions,” and believe their hard work paid off.

Band director Lori Hart says their success didn’t come without dedicated students.

“There was one point and time where I was out for two weeks, and most of the leadership within the band was out for two weeks, all about at the same time, so we got kinda behind, we faced a lot of challenges within different sections,” explains Lori Hart, Band Director at Wicksburg High School. “Broken legs, those kinds of things that we really have learned what overcoming adversity is really all about.”

The band also brought home awards for outstanding percussion, music, general affect, and visual affect.

They are now shifting focus, preparing for their Christmas concert on December 9th.

