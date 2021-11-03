Advertisement

Strong lineup of entertainers coming to the National Peanut Festival

(KCRG)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The National Peanut Festival will open Friday, November 5 and run until November 14. And there is a lot of entertainment planned throughout the entire festival.

The headlining concerts at the All Metal Amphitheater will be on Saturday, Nov. 6, Sunday, Nov. 7 and Tuesday, Nov. 9.

2021 Concerts at The All Metal Amphitheater

  • Saturday, Nov. 6th – Randy Houser
  • Sunday, Nov. 7th – Gabby Barrett
  • Tuesday, Nov.9th – Parmalee

Randy Houser, “How Country Feels”

Gabby Barrett, “I Hope”

Parmalee, “Take My Name”

Also during the festival, there will be more groups performing at the Food Court stage.

Food Court Stage 2021 Concerts

Plus spread throughout the festival will be entertainers. Some like the Swifty Swine racing Pigs and Chainsaw Art by Ackmonster are returning NPF favorites.

Fairground Entertainers 2021

