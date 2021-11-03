Advertisement

Hartford church prepares for fall festival

By Kinsley Centers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - Shiloh Baptist Church in Hartford is inviting everyone to their Fall Festival.

Last year the church saw a record turnout with over 500 people attending and they hope this year is just as successful.

The festival will be on Sunday, November 7th from 6 to 8 PM and is free to the public.

A Bluegrass band will be playing throughout the event. The event also features a petting zoo, games, food, and hayrides.

Pastor Ricky Hall said the festival is an opportunity for the community to come together.

“More than anything, this is an opportunity to let our community know that we love them as a church,” Pastor Hall said. “That Shiloh Baptist Church loves them and more importantly that Jesus Christ loves them.”

The church is also planning another community event. A movie night under the stars will be held on November 21st at 6:00 PM which is also free to the public.

