Advertisement

School district encourages science fair participation

DCS science fair
DCS science fair(WTVY)
By Meredith Blair
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan students - it’s not too late to get started on a project for the district-wide science fair!

4th through 12th graders are highly encouraged to participate in their school’s upcoming fair.

Jeffrey Torrence won first place last year for Highlands Elementary, which led him to then win multiple scholarships.

DCS says the science fair is an opportunity for students to be creative and investigate something they’re curious about.

Through partnering with ACOM, medical students are attending schools to highlight the benefits and opportunities that follow from science fairs.

Mark Dunaway, School Instructional Specialist for Dothan City Schools explains, “They have a variety of different topics that they can select, related to science, math, technology, different areas that they can explore.”

The science fairs will be held at the different schools both prior and after winter break.

School-wide winners have the opportunity to advance to district, regional and state competitions.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
Substation fire cuts power to parts of Dothan
Courtney Taylor booking photo
Busted: Dothan officers nab child sex suspect
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Child's dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Pediatric clinics will begin administering vaccines as early as next week
COVID vaccines available at NPF
Vaccines offered on site at NPF
Geneva Church prepares for Fall Festival
Hartford Church prepares for Fall Festival
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 3, 2021