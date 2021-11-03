School district encourages science fair participation

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan students - it’s not too late to get started on a project for the district-wide science fair!

4th through 12th graders are highly encouraged to participate in their school’s upcoming fair.

Jeffrey Torrence won first place last year for Highlands Elementary, which led him to then win multiple scholarships.

DCS says the science fair is an opportunity for students to be creative and investigate something they’re curious about.

Through partnering with ACOM, medical students are attending schools to highlight the benefits and opportunities that follow from science fairs.

Mark Dunaway, School Instructional Specialist for Dothan City Schools explains, “They have a variety of different topics that they can select, related to science, math, technology, different areas that they can explore.”

The science fairs will be held at the different schools both prior and after winter break.

School-wide winners have the opportunity to advance to district, regional and state competitions.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.