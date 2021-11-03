Pediatric clinics will begin administering vaccines as early as next week

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is extending. Last week the FDA approved emergency use for pediatric patients 5 to 11 years old. This week the CDC voted agreed.

With this green light, vaccines will be offered at Dothan Pediatric clinic as early as next week.

This will be about a third of the adult dose.

Dr. Jeff Tamburin with Dothan Pediatric said it is good to protect as many people as possible against this deadly virus.

“We think it’s a very good thing to protect these children,” Dr. Tamburin said.

This latest recommendation is the result of an ongoing study of roughly 3,100 children who have received the vaccine. The FDA reports that no serious side effects have been detected.

“That return to normalcy is a big thing,” Dr. Tamburin said.

However, like all approvals, people remain on the fence about getting vaccinated. Dr. Tamburin said the reasons are valid.

“Children as a whole don’t get as severe illness as adults from COVID, but that doesn’t mean that it doesn’t mean that it’s not a good idea to help protect your child,” Dr. Tamburin said.

The risk might be low, but it is still there. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, nearly 6.4 million children have tested positive for COVID-19.

Right now in Alabama COVID numbers are declining but -

“The question is, are we at the end of it and this is the end? Or can we expect another spike down the line?” Dr. Tamburin said.

Dr. Tamburin said pandemics seem to have a pattern of having three or four spikes and he said right now we have had essentially two so far.

“So, the chances of another one is not insignificant,” Dr. Tamburin said. “So getting your child vaccinated now will help protect them against another potential spike.”

Dr. Tamburin said vaccines are usually given on a walk in basis. Numbers of patients getting the vaccine has slowed down, but are expected to pick back up since this approval.

Dr. Tamburin advises parents to speak with their Childs physician to see if they should get the vaccine.

