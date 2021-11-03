Advertisement

News 4 team prepares for National Peanut Festival

NEWS 4
NEWS 4(wtvy)
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Our crew is working around the clock this week to get our tent set up and ready for you! Through the festival, we’ll host live shows, do meet-and-greets and give away prizes. Plus there are several new features you’ll want to check out.

Robby Thomas, News 4′s General Sales Manager said, “We’ve put together an all new experience people have an opportunity to take photo in front of the news 4 studio set along with our anchor talent as cardboard cutouts, the prize wheel is back we’ve updated it and we’ve got all new prizes to give away.”

A tip -- show us your News 4 or weather app for an extra prize!

