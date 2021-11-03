Man admits he murdered his brother despite possible flubbed investigation

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -A man has pleaded guilty to killing his brother in a bizarre case that had suspicions of intoxicated police officers botching the investigation.

Thomas Michael Goulart shot Chris Goulart during an escalating dispute in their hometown of Daleville on Thanksgiving weekend 2018.

This appeared to be an open-and-shut case until suspicions surfaced that Daleville police flubbed the investigation.

Officers at the fratricide scene failed to order an autopsy on Chris Goulart’s body that was cremated and overlooked a bullet not discovered until it fell from the deceased’s clothing at a funeral home, per multiple sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Potentially more embarrassing are allegations that Daleville investigators, after watching the Iron Bowl, arrived at the crime scene intoxicated. An attorney claimed an intoxicated officer may have also interrogated Thomas Goulart.

Daleville city officials demanded answers and asked the Dale County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an independent investigation. Findings have not been made public and the city council only discussed the matter during private sessions allowed when good name and character is at stake.

Daleville’s police chief retired, and a high-ranking officer resigned after the Goulart shooting, though neither was publicly implicated of misconduct.

Goulart’s attorney first indicated he would raise officer behavior at trial but, ultimately, pursued an insanity defense as Goulart underwent mental evaluation.

In the end, that trial never happened because Goulart, now 60, agreed last week to plead guilty to shooting his brother and attempting to kill a law officer at the crime scene.

On January 4, Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Clark will sentence him to between 13 and 85 years in prison.

