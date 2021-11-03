Fort Rucker looking to fill multiple job openings

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - There are a variety of job openings across Southeast Alabama, including several on Fort Rucker.

According to the USA Jobs website there are currently 112 jobs open to public. One of Fort Rucker’s top needs, security, being the first and last defense.

“It allows soldiers who are transitioning out or even former veterans who have already transitioned out to be able to come back and continue fellow of service,” said Ocie Conner - Fort Rucker Chief of Guards.

And according to Fort Rucker officials, it’s a position that’s never been fully staffed. Perhaps due in part to the small pool of applicants they receive.

“The biggest qualification is veterans our program for the Department of Army Security Guards across the Army is to hire veterans, disabled veterans.” said Conner

Aside from pay, the job also gives veterans a regimen they’re accustomed to.

“I would say that the pay we offer starting out if very competitive in the area and it’s a great opportunity to kind of get back to a military installation and be around that community because we all know as former veterans and active duty it is a brotherhood and sisterhood it’s a family and once you leave it it’s kind of hard to replicate it on the outside world,” said Conner.

Security guards are just one of many positions Fort Rucker is looking to fill, and many are open to the general public.

“Front line cooks to lifeguards to recreational positions to management folks out at the recreational area and inside the offices the as well,” Chris Mendez - Fort Rucker MWR.

Ranging from entry level positions to management.

“What’s good about the federal job is great pay, great benefits, making an impact in your community,” said Mendez

And if filling out the application seems overwhelming, there are resources available to help guide you through the process.

“We have a resource center here available that we can answer any questions kind of give you an overview of what it’s like to apply for a federal job and work in a federal job environment,” said Mendez.

You can find a list of open positions on USAJobs.GOV.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

