Former Chipola player Adam Duvall leads Braves to World Series title

(Press Release) -- Former Chipola player Adam Duvall helped the Braves to a 7-0 win to capture the 2021 World Series title tonight, Tuesday, Nov. 2. Duvall hit a grand slam in the first inning of game 5; the first 1st inning slam since 1960. Duvall joins Patrick Corbin as the only other Chipola player to win a World Series ring. Corbin was the winning pitcher In Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

Duvall shined in the 2021 National League Championship series over the Dodgers going 2 for 5 in game three. In game four, he hit a two-run homer and robbed the Dodgers of a home run.

Duvall was one of the top hitters in the National League this season with a career-high 38 home runs and leading the National League with 113 RBI this season.

Chipola baseball coach Jeff Johnson says, “We’re extremely of proud of Adam. He’s a great player and good person.”

Duvall played second at Chipola in 2008 where he led the Indians to a state championship and an appearance in the JUCO World Series. He went on to play at the University of Louisville. He was an 11th-round pick of the Giants (348th overall) in the 2010 MLB draft.

Duvall also spent time with the Giants, Reds, and Marlins. He made his MLB debut in 2014. He was an MLB All-Star in 2016, and the fourth Chipola player to make the All-Star game, including Blue Jays slugger Jose Bautista, Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin and Nationals pitcher Patrick Corbin.

