Female reports being fondled while walking at Auburn University

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - The Auburn University Department of Campus Safety & Security is investigating a sexual assault report involving fondling.

The safety department reports that a female said she was walking through the center of Ross Square at about 10:45 a.m. Monday when a male “violently bumped into her from behind and grabbed her buttocks with his open hand.”

She said the male quickly left the area toward Thach Concourse.

She described him as being in his early 20s with a medium to dark brown complexion. He was around approximately 5 feet, 5 inches or 5 feet, 6 inches tall with an average-thin build. She said he was wearing a black baseball cap and light, Army green T-shirt. She believes the sides of his head were shaved and he may have been carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Auburn police at 334-501-3100, option 1. You may also call or text the tip line at 334-246-1391.

This is the second sexual assault report within a few days. Another person reported begin raped in a residence hall on Sunday.

