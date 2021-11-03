Advertisement

Downtown roads closed to make way for ice rink construction

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Portions of Foster Street in Downtown Dothan will be closed Sunday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 8.

The closure will affect the 100 block of North Foster Street. That is where the city is constructing an ice rink for the holiday season.

Downtown Dothan to have an ice skating rink for the holidays

The 100 Block of N. Foster Street will be closed from 7:00 PM Sunday through 5:00 PM Monday to facilitate the installation of ice rink equipment.

The city says the street will need to be cleared of all vehicles during the closure, and no parking will be allowed.

There will also be traffic stops on nearby Main Street to allow construction equipment access.

