Downtown roads closed to make way for ice rink construction

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Portions of Foster Street in Downtown Dothan will be closed Sunday, Nov. 7 through Monday, Nov. 8.

The closure will affect the 100 block of North Foster Street. That is where the city is constructing an ice rink for the holiday season.

The 100 Block of N. Foster Street will be closed from 7:00 PM Sunday through 5:00 PM Monday to facilitate the installation of ice rink equipment.

The city says the street will need to be cleared of all vehicles during the closure, and no parking will be allowed.

There will also be traffic stops on nearby Main Street to allow construction equipment access.

