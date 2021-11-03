Dothan Housing launches landlord incentive campaign; will hold rental fair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from Dothan Housing.

(Press Release) -- The Wiregrass Regional Voucher Program (WRVP) of Dothan Housing (DH) has launched its Attracting, Recruiting, Retaining Landlords in the Wiregrass Area Campaign. DH will host Rental Fairs with Free Landlord Lunch & Learns during November and December. This Campaign is a call to current, former, and potential landlords to come to market your properties, meet with tenants, have your unit inspected, and lease families up in a One-Stop-Shop setting. DH will inspect units on the spot, landlords can sign leases with tenants, landlords can sign Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contracts with DH, and tenants can move in the same day.

All existing landlords, interested investors, and new landlords must RSVP for the event to enjoy a free lunch and attend one of our sessions. These sessions will include important information on becoming a landlord partner with DH and how landlords qualify for the $300.00 Signing Bonus Incentive Payment, up to $50.00 for an Application Fee, and up to the First Month’s Rent for a Security Deposit Payment. The chosen dates for the Rental Fair with Free Landlord Lunch & Learn are for the following Fridays in November and December from 12:00 Noon - 2:00 p.m.

Come join us at one of our Rental Fairs to lease-up

Friday, November 5th

Friday, November 12th

Friday, November 19th

Friday, December 3rd

Friday, December 10th

Friday, December 17th

Dothan Housing Rental Fairs (Source: Dothan Housing)

All Landlords are eligible for the Signing Bonus, Application Fee, and Security Deposit Payments who sign a Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract for a New Unit that is leased up allowing a Voucher Holder to move in. The Rental Fairs will be in the auditorium of the OCI Housing & Enrichment (OCI) Housing and Enrichment Center (the former Montana Street School) located at 1001 Montana Street Dothan, Alabama 36303. To RSVP, please contact our Landlord Liaison, Jordon Bonner, by phone at (334) 794-6713, Ext. 138 or by email at jbonner@dothanhousing.org. There will be Home Depot Gift Cards given away each week onsite.

We are excited to have our new Landlord Liaison, Jordon Bonner, join our team, who will lead our Landlord Marketing Outreach, Services, and Incentives Program. Jordon will also administer the Signing Bonus, Application Fee, and Security Deposit Payments. She will also coordinate the Rental Fairs with Free Landlord Lunch & Learn events. DH plans to develop better relationships with our landlords so that our public-private partnerships can live up to its purpose to expand housing opportunities for voucher holders. Satisfied landlord customers lead to more affordable housing choices for voucher holders and more landlords equal more housing choices for voucher holders who are served by our WRVP, said Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Michael C. Threatt.

