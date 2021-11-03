Cooler Air Is On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Cloud cover will be increasing over the coming days as cooler air approaches the Wiregrass. We’ll reach the lower 70s Thursday, but struggle to reach the lower 60s Friday. Chilly nights follow for the weekend, but sunshine will return as we head through Saturday, with plenty of sun for Sunday.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny. High near 71°. Winds NE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 50°. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: A few showers possible early, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low: 50° High: 61° 20%

SAT: Early cloudiness, then sunny. Low: 45° High: 67° 5%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 76° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 77° 5%

WED: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy. Low: 50° High: 77° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

