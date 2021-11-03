Advertisement

Clouds move in this afternoon

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Another cool start to the day with temperatures in the lower 50s, we will start the day with sun and end with clouds as they move in ahead of our next front. Tomorrow more of the same but a little cooler, we could see a shower late Thursday or into Friday morning. Friday remains cloudy and cool with temperatures in the lower 60s and for some we might not make it out of the 50s. The weekend looks dry but on the cool side with overnight lows in the 40s!

TODAY – AM sun, Pm clouds. High near 74°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, very cool. Low: 52° High: 61° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 75° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 74° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept
Substation fire cuts power to parts of Dothan
Courtney Taylor booking photo
Busted: Dothan officers nab child sex suspect
The father is accused of confronting his daughter's boyfriend, tying him up and putting him in...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-03
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-03
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 2, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Changes Are On The Way
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-02
Plenty of sun today