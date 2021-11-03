Clouds move in this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – Another cool start to the day with temperatures in the lower 50s, we will start the day with sun and end with clouds as they move in ahead of our next front. Tomorrow more of the same but a little cooler, we could see a shower late Thursday or into Friday morning. Friday remains cloudy and cool with temperatures in the lower 60s and for some we might not make it out of the 50s. The weekend looks dry but on the cool side with overnight lows in the 40s!

TODAY – AM sun, Pm clouds. High near 74°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 52°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Mostly cloudy, very cool. Low: 52° High: 61° 20%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 45° High: 66° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 75° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 51° High: 74° 0%

THUR: Mostly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 77° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

