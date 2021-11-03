Attalla Police: Nail found in Halloween candy

ATALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla Police posted on Facebook that a nail was found in a candy bar received on Halloween.

“We ask that parents check the candy that your kids got during Halloween. Unfortunately we live in a world where dangerous items are put inside candy. We have received one report of a nail found inside a candy bar. Please be on the safe side and check your kids’ candy,” the Facebook post reads.

We ask that parents check the candy that your kids got during Halloween. Unfortunately we live in a world where... Posted by Attalla Police Department on Monday, November 1, 2021

