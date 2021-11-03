Advertisement

Attalla Police: Nail found in Halloween candy

(WAFB)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - Attalla Police posted on Facebook that a nail was found in a candy bar received on Halloween.

“We ask that parents check the candy that your kids got during Halloween. Unfortunately we live in a world where dangerous items are put inside candy. We have received one report of a nail found inside a candy bar. Please be on the safe side and check your kids’ candy,” the Facebook post reads.

Posted by Attalla Police Department on Monday, November 1, 2021

