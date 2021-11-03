Advertisement

Atlanta Braves announce parade to celebrate World Series win

The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the...
The Atlanta Braves celebrate after winning baseball's World Series in Game 6 against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, in Houston. The Braves won 7-0.(WRDW)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Atlanta Braves announced a parade to celebrate their World Series win against the Houston Astros.

In Game 6 the Braves beat the Astros 7-0 to win the series.

The team tweeted that a parade would be held on Friday and that further details would be announced Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept
Substation fire cuts power to parts of Dothan
Courtney Taylor booking photo
Busted: Dothan officers nab child sex suspect
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
Charging documents stated John Eisenman told police the man had sold Eisenman's daughter into...
Father accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend for allegedly selling her to sex trafficking ring

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates his solo home run in the second inning against the Los...
Former Chipola player Adam Duvall leads Braves to World Series title
Houston Academy prepares to battle top ranked Montgomery Catholic
Houston Academy prepares to battle top ranked Montgomery Catholic
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10