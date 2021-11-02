Visitors welcome into assisted living facilities this holiday season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - This time last year was just the beginning for Alabama’s record breaking COVID numbers. The 2020 holiday season was like no other with several non-traditional family gatherings, especially for seniors with assisted living facilities restricting in person visits.

Last year residents were only able to virtually visit their loved ones through facetime or see them through the window.

“It just took away a part of that happiness when your family can’t come around,” said Martha Roney, who lives at a Dothan assisted living facility. “So, it was in a way a lonely Christmas.”

However, this year it is expected to be another step to normalcy. With COVID numbers declining and vaccines widely available, guidelines are allowing for visitors into these facilities once again.

This holiday season they are hoping to make up for lost time.

Roney is a resident at Westside Terrace. Last year during the holidays were much different for her

“You know, looking through a window or something like that is not the same as being able to touch that person and you definitely want to do that with your family,” Roney said.

Westside Terrace was not the only one prohibiting in person visitations last year.

“We were basically shut down this time a year ago,” said Wesley Place executive director and administrator Dan March.

Wesley place was also closed to visitors during the 2020 holiday season.

“The biggest loss was from the relationships that people suffered when they couldn’t be with their families.”

Both facilities put residents’ safety from COVID-19 at the forefront, making it tough for everyone.

“Inside and outside of these walls it has been very difficult for people in general to be away from families and social settings and situations and so the residents are no different than anyone else,” Kristie Hughes, administrator of Westside Terrace, said. “They need that interaction, and social interaction with their families and with the general public as well. It makes them feel a part of the community and they have been very isolated and secluded through the entire pandemic.”

But, this holiday season brings hope.

“We’re very encouraged by the fact that the families can come in and they can share time with their loved ones they can give them a hug, they can give them a kiss, bring gifts, bring food, thing that were completely restricted last year are now open,” Hughes said.

Gathering indoors and with visitors once again.

“I’m looking forward to this Christmas,” Roney said.

Both say they are keeping their guard up. They each require screening for all visitors and guests with a temperature check and mask wearing.

Protocols are in place if a virus outbreak occurs within the facility.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

