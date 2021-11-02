Toys for Tots program registration begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Registration is starting today for the 15th annual Toys for Tots program in the wiregrass.

The drive is put on by the Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment partners with 15 others across Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties to provide Christmas gifts for children in need.

Last year, the organization provided gifts for over 2,400 children. Now, they hope to reach even more through their partner agencies.

“A lot of people don’t know that there are a lot of programs out there, and when people need help they don’t necessarily know what to do,” says David Duke the executive director for Wiregrass 2-1-1. “Of course that works with 2-1-1 in general so people can contact us to find out ‘hey’ where do I sign my kids up.”

To register your child for the program dial 2-1-1 or 1-888-421-1266. A receptionist is available 24 hours.

