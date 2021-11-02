Advertisement

Toys for Tots program registration begins

Toys for Tots collection box
Toys for Tots collection box(WALB)
By Jayla Johnson
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Registration is starting today for the 15th annual Toys for Tots program in the wiregrass.

The drive is put on by the Marine Corps League Wiregrass Detachment partners with 15 others across Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties to provide Christmas gifts for children in need.

Last year, the organization provided gifts for over 2,400 children. Now, they hope to reach even more through their partner agencies.

“A lot of people don’t know that there are a lot of programs out there, and when people need help they don’t necessarily know what to do,” says David Duke the executive director for Wiregrass 2-1-1. “Of course that works with 2-1-1 in general so people can contact us to find out ‘hey’ where do I sign my kids up.”

To register your child for the program dial 2-1-1 or 1-888-421-1266. A receptionist is available 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One dead in Florida plane crash
According to Florida Highway Patrol, four people are dead and one is in critical condition...
Four dead and one in critical condition after a car accident on US 231
Christopher Britt booking photo.
He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound
Shooting death investigation underway in Geneva County
Michael James Duncan booking photo
Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger

Latest News

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
Wiregrass Toys For Tots Registration and Drive prepare
Sunset's "trunk or treat"
Donate to food bank at local “trunk or treat”
Red Ribbon Week
Students win 334′s “red ribbon week” poster competition
2021 Veteran’s Banner Program Honoree, William “Bill” Bierbaum, with wife, Joann “Josie”...
Main Street DeFuniak Springs unveils veterans’ banner program honorees