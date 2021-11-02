Technology improvements coming to Ozark City Schools

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Christmas has arrived early for Ozark City Schools!

The Emergency Connectivity Fund will purchase three different technologies to enhance student’s education outside the classroom.

The district surveyed families last year to determine how high the need for technology is, leading them to apply for the grant a few months ago.

Over 900 Chromebooks, 200 wireless hotspots, and Wi-Fi on all 39 busses are on their way to Ozark City Schools for students to take advantage of.

Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools explains, “Having one-to-one devices for all of our students, kindergarten through 12th grade is going to make our services a lot more equitable because kids are going to be able to access these devices from home, from the busses, and even from their communities and certainly its gonna increase the amount of engagement in the classroom.”

Managing travel time, students can utilize bus Wi-Fi for several tasks.

“When they’re riding the bus to and from school, it can be used for sporting events, if they’re going out of town, the time they spend of the bus they can do their homework,” explains Wayne Young, Technology Director at Ozark City Schools.

When OCS went virtual due to COVID, many out-of-date Chromebooks had to be distributed.

Young continues, “With this grant, we’re gonna be able to replace those devices, so that all of our devices for the students will be within a year or two old.”

Girtman says serving a diverse community presents many needs for students.

“This process is gonna help us to bridge the digital divide we know exists from some of our impoverished communities, by providing these kids and these homes with devices,” finishes Girtman.

Lifting a weight off of parent’s shoulders who aren’t able to provide devices for their student.

The hotspots or “MiFi’s” will be distributed to those in need.

Students and parents will undergo technology training regarding how to responsibly use the Chromebooks both in the classroom and at home.

The district’s goal is to have all of these upgrades by the beginning of January.

