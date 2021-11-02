Advertisement

Substation fire cuts power to parts of Dothan

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A substation fire has interrupted power to a portion of Dothan.

The fire occurred mid-Tuesday afternoon at the substation along Ross Clark Circle at Choctaw Street.

Several major intersections on Westgate Parkway, and possibly the Circle, have lost their traffic lights.

A residential area around Burbank and Whatley Drive also does not have power.

Dothan Power Outage
Dothan Power Outage(Source: Dothan Utilities)

[LINK: Dothan Utilities Outage Map]

According to a press release from the City, approximately 2,500 residences are without power. They encourage everyone to exercise caution while driving in the affected areas.

Crews are working to correct the issue.

