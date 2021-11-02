Substation fire cuts power to parts of Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A substation fire has interrupted power to a portion of Dothan.

The fire occurred mid-Tuesday afternoon at the substation along Ross Clark Circle at Choctaw Street.

Several major intersections on Westgate Parkway, and possibly the Circle, have lost their traffic lights.

A residential area around Burbank and Whatley Drive also does not have power.

Dothan Power Outage (Source: Dothan Utilities)

[LINK: Dothan Utilities Outage Map]

According to a press release from the City, approximately 2,500 residences are without power. They encourage everyone to exercise caution while driving in the affected areas.

Crews are working to correct the issue.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.