Shipt offering alcohol delivery to Alabama residents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shipt has announced that Alabama residents will now be able to have beer and wine delivered from Target to their front door.

Access to the new feature comes after the state legislature passed the alcohol delivery bill this past spring.

The chief business officer for Shipt says they’re excited to start alcohol delivery in time for the holiday season.

“Whether it’s a bottle of their favorite champagne or a can of hard seltzer, Alabama residents can leverage Shipt’s trusted network of shoppers to safely deliver their drink of choice in as soon as one hour,” said Rina Hurst.

If you order alcohol through Shipt, you will have to show your ID when it’s delivered to your home.

