Power restored after Dothan substation fire

(WTVY News 4)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Utilities, all areas have had their power restored.

Earlier Tuesday, a large portion of the city was left without power after a fire started at the substation located at Ross Clark Circle and Choctaw Street.

