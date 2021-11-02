Power restored after Dothan substation fire
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Utilities, all areas have had their power restored.
Earlier Tuesday, a large portion of the city was left without power after a fire started at the substation located at Ross Clark Circle and Choctaw Street.
