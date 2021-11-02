Power restored after Dothan substation fire

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to Dothan Utilities, all areas have had their power restored.

Earlier Tuesday, a large portion of the city was left without power after a fire started at the substation located at Ross Clark Circle and Choctaw Street.

