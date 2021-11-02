Plenty of sun today

SYNOPSIS – A chilly start again this morning, as we head into the afternoon hours temperatures will warm into the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow will be a little cooler than today with temperatures only in the lower 70s for highs. Our next cold front approches Thursday bringing with it a chance of showers and some cooler temperarures just in time for the weekend where afternoon highs will be in the 60s.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 76°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 51°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 71° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 74° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.