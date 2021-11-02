Advertisement

Plenty of sun today

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A chilly start again this morning, as we head into the afternoon hours temperatures will warm into the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine. Tomorrow will be a little cooler than today with temperatures only in the lower 70s for highs. Our next cold front approches Thursday bringing with it a chance of showers and some cooler temperarures just in time for the weekend where afternoon highs will be in the 60s.

TODAY – Sunny. High near 76°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 51°. Winds NE 5 mph 0%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy. High near 72°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 54° High: 71° 20%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 65° 0%

SAT: Sunny. Low: 46° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 72° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 46° High: 74° 0%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 48° High: 75° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N 10-15 kts. Seas 1-2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One dead in Florida plane crash
Christopher Britt booking photo.
He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound
Michael James Duncan booking photo
Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-02
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 11-02
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast November 1, 2021
WTVY Wx Logo
Fall Severe Weather Season
WTVY Wx Logo
Quiet Start To The Week