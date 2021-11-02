Advertisement

National Peanut Festival Food Vendors

(WTVY News 4)
By Maggie DesRosiers
Published: Nov. 2, 2021
As setup continues for the national peanut festival the health department is checking food vendors to make sure they are compliant with state guidelines.

Both local and carnival vendors will be thoroughly reviewed to make sure they meet all requirements. Some of which include clean hot water, power, and proper sanitation The permits and inspection reports will be posted for public view.

Health measures for food vendors is getting increased attention after an Ecoli outbreak at the Georgia national fair last month. Health inspectors say all necessary measures are being taken.

Laura Finney public heath environmentalist for Houston county states,

“We did offer a training class to help with general food safety and proper hand washing is a really big deal for the employees and the public in general just wash your hands that’s probably the best way to help prevent Ecoli outbreaks.”

Many festival-goers head to the event specifically for the food offered.

