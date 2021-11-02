Advertisement

Lane changes due to construction on busy Houston County road

By WTVY Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Drivers be aware that construction on Hwy 84 in Cowarts will mean lane closures and changes for this week.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is replacing a pipe under Hwy 84 near North Broad Street in Cowarts.

The westbound lanes are closed and vehicles are being detoured into the eastbound lanes.

Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

