Lane changes due to construction on busy Houston County road

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Drivers be aware that construction on Hwy 84 in Cowarts will mean lane closures and changes for this week.

The Alabama Department of Transportation is replacing a pipe under Hwy 84 near North Broad Street in Cowarts.

The westbound lanes are closed and vehicles are being detoured into the eastbound lanes.

Repairs are expected to be completed by the end of the week.

