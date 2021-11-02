Advertisement

Georgia, Alabama gas prices holding steady

By Leonard Hall
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia and Alabama gas prices are holding steady after rising for several weeks.

Fuel prices are averaging $3.22 and $3.21 per gallon in Georgia and Alabama respectively, according to GasBuddy. Data from the fuel-tracking site shows that prices are up $1.30 nationally from a year ago.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Experts say prices will likely remain elevated due to refinery issues amidst the surge of rain and other refinery kinks.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One dead in Florida plane crash
Christopher Britt booking photo.
He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound
Ty'Shauwn Bryant's booking photo.
Another suspect in shooting of woman while she slept
Michael James Duncan booking photo
Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger
Kelly Kennedy, Seminole Co. double homicide
UPDATE: GBI investigates Seminole Co. double homicide, victims identified

Latest News

Randy Wade, a tank tester at Ingalls Shipbuilding, was critically injured Wednesday morning in...
Ingalls Shipbuilding tank tester dies following work-related incident
WTVY Wx Logo
Changes Are On The Way
Car show to raise funds for local nonprofit
SALVATION ARMY
Dale County Salvation Army is facing shortages
Substation fire cuts power to parts of Dothan