Georgia, Alabama gas prices holding steady

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia and Alabama gas prices are holding steady after rising for several weeks.

Fuel prices are averaging $3.22 and $3.21 per gallon in Georgia and Alabama respectively, according to GasBuddy. Data from the fuel-tracking site shows that prices are up $1.30 nationally from a year ago.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

Experts say prices will likely remain elevated due to refinery issues amidst the surge of rain and other refinery kinks.

