FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Player of the Week.

Here are the nominees:

Pike Lib QB Cason Eubanks - 208 total yards & 4 TDs

Early County LB Edarious Rainge - 3 TDs (kickoff return, fumble, & interception)

Slocomb RB Rashawn Miller - 134 yards rushing & 3 TDs; 85 yards receiving & 1 TD

Voting ends Thursday at noon.

