Advertisement

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10

By Justin McNelley
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Vote for our Friday Night Football Player of the Week.

Here are the nominees:

Pike Lib QB Cason Eubanks - 208 total yards & 4 TDs

Early County LB Edarious Rainge - 3 TDs (kickoff return, fumble, & interception)

Slocomb RB Rashawn Miller - 134 yards rushing & 3 TDs; 85 yards receiving & 1 TD

Voting ends Thursday at noon.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Plane Crash Generic (Source: WCBI)
One dead in Florida plane crash
According to Florida Highway Patrol, four people are dead and one is in critical condition...
Four dead and one in critical condition after a car accident on US 231
Christopher Britt booking photo.
He drove drunk and killed Dothan man; now he is prison bound
Shooting death investigation underway in Geneva County
Michael James Duncan booking photo
Man charged with biting off security guard’s finger

Latest News

FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 10
Alabama State University has announced it is making a change to its head coaching position in...
Alabama State announces change in head football coach
Draw for First Dothan Turkey Classic
Draw for 1st Dothan Turkey Classic
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is carted off the field after being injured...
Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says