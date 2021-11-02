Daylight Saving This Sunday

Daylight saving will be observed this Sunday. While we get one extra hour of sleep, some believe it’s the only benefit of what they call a dated practice. The origin of daylight saving time dates back to the early 20th century to allow more hours of sunlight during the workday for farmers.

The need for an adjusted schedule is not as prominent in modern day America due to the majority of people working indoors. The practice has recently become controversial due to cons outweighing the pros.

We spoke with a local Psychologist Dr. Strunk to get a professional point of view,

“There is a certain thing called seasonal affective disorder, which they think may be linked to decreased light patterns.”

Seasonal depression is a common term used during the winter months but there may be another because that is not related to daylight savings.

“The majority of the time at least here locally it’s not related to the hours of sunlight its related to the holiday season and things like that.”

Along with setting your clocks back, safety experts also advise daylight saving time is a great way to remember to change the batteries in your smoke detector.

The sun sets at 5:49pm this Friday and 4:48pm Sunday evening.

