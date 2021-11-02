Dale County Salvation Army is facing shortages

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The ringing of the Salvation Army bell is a signature sound of the holiday season, but for one county, that sound could be few and far between this year.

The organization begins collecting the Friday after Thanksgiving, but for the Dale County Salvation Army, bell ringers are nearly impossible to find right now.

“There is so much need out there.”

With one of their biggest fundraisers just around the corner, the Salvation Army in Dale County is struggling to find both volunteers and workers.

“Next year and through the Christmas season and stuff we won’t be able to do the things in the community that really need to be done,” said Denise Murdock - Salvation Army Thrift Store Manager.

Their efforts don’t stop at Christmas. The organization needs help year round.

“But for the help that is needed in the community after Christmas that follows through the year as far as electric bills water bills helping people get to doctor medications sometimes.”

The Salvation Army stressed that any amount of time community members can give to help is appreciated.

“You can do an hour you can do two hours you can get a group together and stretch it out amongst four or five hours we would just be happy to get anything you are able to give anytime.”

Bell ringers aren’t the only positions the Salvation Army needs to fill, The Salvation Army’s Thrift Store is currently operating with just three employees.

“It takes time away from things that we can get out put out in a timely manner and the more things that we can process in a day it’s more things that are available for sale and without the help it is harder to do that.”

The Salvation Army is currently looking truck driver - store clerks to not only go out and pick up larger items for the store but also be able to help in the thrift store. They are also looking for regular store clerks to help out with sales in the store.

The thrift store is so overwhelmed the Dale County location is not accepting donations currently due to the overload of items they are currently trying to sort through.

If you’d like to help the Dale County Salvation Army out you can call the store at 334-445-3070 and ask for Denise Murdock.

In addition to helpers, the organization is also collecting non perishable items for their food bank ahead of the holidays.

