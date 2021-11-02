Advertisement

Changes Are On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY Wx Logo
WTVY Wx Logo(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of sunny weather will change over the coming days as a disturbance moves in from the northwest. We’ll see clouds begin to return Wednesday, with more clouds for Thursday and Friday. Southeastern parts of the area may be clipped by some showers Friday morning. Sun will return over the weekend, with chilly nights on tap.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 49°.  Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Early sun, then clouds increase. High near 72°. Winds NE at 5 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 52°.  Winds NE 5 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly cloudy. Low: 52° High: 71° 10%

FRI: A few showers possible early, otherwise cloudy and cool. Low: 52° High: 61° 20%

SAT: Sunny.  Low: 45° High: 67° 0%

SUN: Sunny. Low: 43° High: 70° 0%

MON: Sunny. Low: 44° High: 74° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 47° High: 75° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

