Car show to raise funds for local nonprofit

HEDLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A local event is hoping to raise funds for the Wiregrass 2-1-1 organization.

Saturday, November 13, from 2-6 PM there will be a car show at Keel & Co Distillery in Headland.

Organizers say all trucks, cars, jeeps, and motorcycles are welcome to participate. The vehicle entry fee is $15 and the vehicles need to be in place by 1:30 pm for judging. Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m.

Music, food, activities, raffles, cold beverages, and lots of fun for the family will also be available.

Any businesses that would like to help sponsor the event should contact Gene Sims at 334-350-0876.

