Busted: Dothan officers nab child sex suspect

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces charges that he molested a child under the age of 12. Police on Monday arrested 34-year-old Courtney Lamar Taylor on a single count of sex abuse.

Details of the allegations have not been made public due to their sensitive nature including the exact age of the alleged victim, a girl.

Taylor was also wanted by state probation officers for failing to report his current address. His criminal history includes arrests for illegal narcotics, endangering a child with drugs, and weapons violations.

A professional surety company posted Taylor’s bond on the sex charge, and he was taken to Dale County where he is held on the probation violation charge.

