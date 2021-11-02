Arrest made in Oct. 23 Troy nightclub homicide

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made in the Oct. 23 shooting death of a Highland Home man, according to the Troy Police Department.

Xavier Quantez Edwards, 27, is now charged with murder for the death of Andre Lydell Thompson, 33.

Thompson was shot to death just after 1:30 a.m. that Saturday at Goldmine Entertainment, a nightclub in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 231 North.

Police and medics responded to the scene and learned the victim had already been taken to Troy Regional Medical Center in a private vehicle. While some officers secured the crime scene, others responded to the hospital where Thompson later died from his injuries.

On Monday, more than a week after Thompson’s death, Troy police say Edwards turned himself in at the Troy Police Department. He’s now being held on a $100,000 bond at the Pike County Jail.

A motive for the homicide has not been released. The investigation is ongoing.

